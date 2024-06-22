Illegal Alien Smuggler Leads Texas DPS on High Speed Pursuit, Drives on Wrong Side of the Road, Bails Out (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS arrested a smuggling suspect of 4 illegal aliens earlier this week in Laredo, in Webb County. The DPS were lead on a high-speed chase while the suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road at one point.

After stopping the car, the suspect ran off leading DPS on a short foot chase. He was arrested and the 4 illegal aliens were turned over to the Border Patrol. Under Operation Lone Star, the state of Texas has cracked down on illegal aliens.

Watch:

LAREDO – A smuggler driving a Ford Explorer led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit on FM-1472 in Webb County this week. During the pursuit, the smuggler drove on the wrong side of the road & eventually bailed out. After a short foot chase, the smuggler, from Laredo, was… pic.twitter.com/ONUvI6zv24 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 22, 2024

Earlier this month, Texas DPS pursued a vehicle in Webb County that was full of illegals being driven by a smuggler. During the pursuit, the illegals were jumping out of the vehicle when it slowed down, fleeing into the neighborhood.

Watch:

6/1: A smuggler in a Buick Envoy led @TxDPS on a high-speed pursuit in Webb County. During the pursuit, the smuggler allowed multiple illegal immigrants to bail out, some falling on the street. The smuggler eventually stopped & bailed out towards a neighborhood. The illegal… pic.twitter.com/FjNWmqGAq2 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 5, 2024

Earlier this month, DPS also found illegal aliens in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop in Brooks County.

Watch:

TROOPERS FIND 3 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS INSIDE TRUNK A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Dodge Challenger on FM-755 in Brooks County this week. During the traffic stop, Troopers observed three individuals unrestrained in the back seat. Troopers determined that the driver and passenger, both… pic.twitter.com/vF6Xqvt3QN — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 14, 2024

Since January 2021, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have entered the US. Some estimates are upward of 15 million.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.