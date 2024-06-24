Soros-Backed State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s Office Finally Finds a Crime They Are Willing to Pursue, Charges Driver Who Tossed Big Gulp at Foxx with Two Felonies

Soros-funded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been an absolute disaster for Chicagoans. In her first three years alone, Foxx dismissed over 25,000 felony cases in the Chicago area.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Foxx announced she will not seek re-election in 2024. But that still leaves two years for her to continue to push policies that wreak havoc on the city.

Under her failed leadership, prosecutors have struggled to find crimes they are willing to pursue—until now.

During a roadway dispute, William Swetz allegedly threw a Big Gulp on Foxx during an argument near her Flossmoor home.

Prosecutors have now charged Swetz with two felonies after the incident.

According to CWB Chicago, Foxx was on her morning walk when Swetz encountered her while driving his GMC pickup truck, and Swetz yelled at Foxx to “Get off the road, b**ch!”

Foxx then allegedly “made a hand gesture” in response.

The verbal altercation escalated and culminated in the hurling of the drink before Swetz drove off.

Police arrested Swetz later in the day.

From CWB Chicago:

Stockslager, the defense attorney, countered that the altercation was a “mutual exclamation of frustration” and added that there is no evidence that Foxx’s alleged fear of being struck by his truck was reasonable. Judge Antara Rivera told Swetz that the “most troubling” aspect of the allegations in her mind was that he threw a drink on Foxx. “It’s not safe,” said Rivera, citing the COVID pandemic. She released him to await trial with orders to stay away from Foxx and appear in court for a hearing on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Swetz with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, both felonies. The battery charge is the more serious of the two counts filed against Swetz. Courthouse veterans who spoke with CWBChicago on Sunday questioned the decision of Foxx’s office to charge Swetz with aggravated battery when he is only accused of tossing a drink on her.

While Big Gulp tossing constitutes a felony worthy of pursuit in Foxx world, the murder of 19-year-old National Guardsman Chrys Caravajal on July 3, 2021, by two alleged gang members does not.

Although one of the two suspects was identified soon after the murder, but the soft on crime Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to file murder charges, and federal prosecutors were forced to step in to pursue justice.

After a group of teenagers attacked a couple in Streeterville in May, causing the female victim to miscarry her baby, two of the alleged perpetrators were charged with misdemeanor battery and released.

In 2021, a man with a history of attacking passers-by and transit workers allegedly stabbed a 66-year-old man five times but was only charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

You can stab, murder, and batter Chicagoans. Just don’t toss a Big Gulp.