After Soros-Backed State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Declines to Press Charges Against Alleged Gang Members for Murder of Teen National Guardsman, Feds Forced to Step In to Pursue Justice

Soros-funded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been an absolute disaster for Chicagoans. In her first three years alone, Foxx dismissed over 25,000 felony cases in the Chicago area.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Foxx announced she will not seek re-election in 2024. But that still leaves two years for her to continue to push policies that wreak havoc on the city.

Highlighting yet another of Foxx’s failures, federal prosecutors announced that they have indicted two alleged gang members in the murder of 19-year-old National Guardsman Chrys Caravajal on July 3, 2021 after Foxx refused to issue charges.

According to the unsealed indictment, the two suspects, Gary Robertson, 40, and Joseph Matos, 41, are accused of gunning down Caravajal in a drive-by shooting in an effort to increase their positions in the Milwaukee Kings street gang.

They have been indicted on federal racketeering charges.

Although Matos had been identified as a suspect soon after the murder, the soft on crime Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to file murder charges, and federal prosecutors were forced to step in.

From the indictment:

The indictment alleges that the Milwaukee Kings is a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in narcotics trafficking and committed acts of violence, including murder and assault, to acquire and preserve the gang’s perceived territory on the North Side of Chicago. Members of the gang intimidated rival gang members, victims, and witnesses through acts and threats of violence, boasted about their gang on social media, and took steps designed to prevent law enforcement from detecting their criminal activities, according to the indictment. Roberson was arrested last month and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was ordered to remain detained in federal custody pending trial. Matos is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The indictment was announced by Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI, and Larry Snelling, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Prashant Kolluri, Caitlin Walgamuth, and Kirsten Moran.

Family members of Carvajal begged Foxx to file charges in the case, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Carvajal’s sister, Jennifer Ramirez, said during a news conference, “We have come here today to demand justice.”

“My brother’s life was taken by a coward. This coward did not know my brother. He did not even speak to my brother. He simply saw an opportunity to kill and shot with no remorse whatsoever.”

“How many more lives need to be taken for the correct action to be made? We are living in a war zone, and no one seems to defend us.”

