Chicago Woman Loses Unborn Baby After Teens Attack Her, Kick Her in Stomach and Yell “We Own the Street!”

A pregnant woman and her husband were out for a simple date night in their Streeterville neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side when they were attacked by a group of teenagers.

The woman, Nina, suffered a miscarriage after the attack, and her husband was held down by the group as they viciously assaulted him.

Nina spoke with FOX 32 and said the teens shouted, “We own the street! You can’t walk around,” during the attack while the teens pepper-sprayed her, kicked her in the stomach, and pulled out a chunk of her hair.

Describing the attack, Nina shared, “Everything happened from behind us. First, someone approached him and hit him on the head, and then another lady grabbed me by the hair and dragged me to the ground.”

“I started screaming, and she pepper-sprayed me in the face. Another person started stomping on me, while my husband tried to save me but was held back by over ten people.”

“We were just trying to get home to our kid. Leave us alone. Why are you doing this to us?” she begged.

From FOX 32:

Nina said this wasn’t a robbery, and that the teens pepper-sprayed her and kicked her stomach. She was two weeks pregnant and said she found out after the attack that she had lost the baby. “We believe in faith, and it wasn’t meant to be. So, we don’t know why this happened to us,” Nina said. Chicago police arrived on the scene and quickly caught a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. Both were charged with one count of misdemeanor battery. “They didn’t steal anything. They say like, ‘we own the street. We own the street. You can’t walk around.’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn’t make any sense to me because they don’t know me personally,” Nina said.

An investigation is pending per the Chicago Police Department.

