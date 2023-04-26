Soros Funded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Will Not Run for Re-Election in 2024

Soros-funded Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has been an absolute disaster for Chicagoans.

In 2019, The Gateway Pundit reported that Chicago authorities released text messages from Foxx revealing she continued to intervene in support of race-hoaxer Jussie Smollett even after she recused herself.

Breitbart News shared, “Indeed, Webb discovered records proving that Foxx continued to discuss Smollett’s case with his actress sister, Jurnee Smollett, up to eight times after she publicly claimed she was no longer in contact with the Smolletts.”

Her behavior is so notoriously outrageous, a Cook County judge ripped Foxx for employing a double standard by prosecuting a woman for allegedly filing a false police report while dropping 16 far more serious charges against actor Smollett.

“Well, Ms. Clark is not a movie star, she doesn’t have a high-price lawyer, although, her lawyer’s very good,” Cook County Judge Marc Martin said. “And this smells, big time,” Fox 10 reported. “And this smells big time.”

After Smollett was convicted, despite her efforts, Foxx wrote in an editorial, “Smollett was indicted, tried and convicted by a kangaroo prosecution in a matter of months.”

In her first three years alone, Foxx dismissed over 25,000 felony cases in the Chicago area.

Earlier this week, two Chicago teenagers stole a vehicle last week and crashed it into a pick-up truck, killing a 6-month-old baby and injuring three other passengers and yet they received a slap on the wrist from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

During a speech at the City Club of Chicago on Tuesday, Foxx announced she will not seek re-election in 2024.

CWB Chicago reports: