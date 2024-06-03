SHUT IT DOWN: FEDS Attempt To SEIZE InfoWars STUDIO in Texas, Alex Jones Breaks Down CRYING | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: FEDS ATTEMPT TO SHUT DOWN INFOWARS TONIGHT – Alex Jones Breaks Down in Tears on Live Show – Heartbreaking Video – Steve Bannon Urges Alex to Take Them to the Mattresses!

ARTICLE 2: Tim Pool Abruptly Ends Live Stream as Laura Loomer Calls for Treason Charges and Death Penalty for Democrats Accused of Coup Against Donald Trump

ARTICLE 3: “Wrong! You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About!” – Megyn Kelly Schools a Triggered Dan Abrams on His Own Show During Explosive Debate Over Trump Guilty Verdict (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: WATCH: NBC’s Attempt to Caricature Trump Supporters as Deranged Maniacs Backfires

ARTICLE 5: Mitch McConnell Responds to Trump Conviction by Kangaroo NYC Court – Then Gets Dunked on by Conservative Social Media Users

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below, as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

