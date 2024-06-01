“Wrong! You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About!” – Megyn Kelly Schools a Triggered Dan Abrams on His Own Show During Explosive Debate Over Trump Guilty Verdict (VIDEO)

Liberal Newsnation anchor Dan Abrams got completely owned by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly while debating her on the disgraceful Trump guilty verdict Thursday night.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the rigged New York City jury convicted President Trump on ALL 34 COUNTS in Alvin Bragg and corrupt Judge Juan Merchan’s lawfare case Thursday afternoon.

A giddy Merchan saluted the jury members for their “dedication and hard work” after one of American history’s greatest travesties of justice. The next step is the sentencing phase on July 11, where Merchan will have a chance to throw Trump behind bars.

Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

Abrams invited Kelly onto his eponymous show, Dan Abrams Live, to allow her to weigh in on this despicable assault on America. The conversation soon blew up Abrams’s face when he decided to assert Trump was guilty of “wrongdoing” for paying $130,000 to Stormy Daniels to protect his 2016 Presidential campaign even if what Trump supposedly did was not technically illegal.

Pathological liar Michael Cohen was the person who paid off Daniels. Moreover, there is no evidence Trump actually ordered him to do so or even had an affair with her to begin with.

Kelly fired back by saying she did not know what kind of marriage Donald and Melania Trump have while citing Bill and Hillary’s open marriage in comparison. They continued sparring over whether paying off Daniels was an example of wrongdoing and immorality.

However, things went off the rails for Abrams when he asked Kelly whether Trump falsified business records. Kelly replied, “There’s nothing wrong” with paying hush money to protect an NDA.

Abrams argued that this would be different if campaign finance laws were involved, and he became enraged when Kelly pointed out that he was wrong and had no clue what he was talking about. She explained paying hush money “does not amount to a campaign contribution if it is the kind of payment that could ever be made outside of the campaign context.”

An ignorant Abrams, unaware he had just been schooled, closed by claiming the standard is sustainability (which it’s not).

WATCH (exchange begins at roughly the 2:50 mark):

ABRAMS: Okay, let me back up. You don’t think he falsified business records either? KELLY: I don’t know that he did. ABRAMS: What does that mean?! We just had a whole trial! We heard every detail of this! How can you not know? KELLY: I don’t think he wrote down hush money payments to Stormy Daniels… I think someone at the Trump Organization wrote down legal expenses, and that made as much sense as anything else because hush money wasn’t an option. He (Trump) was paying his lawyer who made the payment to Stormy Daniels and was I believe reimbursing him (Cohen) though he (Cohen) denied that on the stand. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. You paid your lawyer because they outlay money for you…You can easily classify that as a legal expense. ABRAMS (scoffing): No matter what it’s for? Even if it’s illegal conduct? KELLY: This wasn’t illegal. There’s nothing illegal about paying hush money for an NDA. ABRAMS: There’s not, but when you’re doing it to protect your campaign, it is. That’s the difference. Trending: 55-Year-Old Janitor Shocks ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges with ‘Genuinely Special’ Performance, Earns Rare Golden Buzzer KELLY: What law are you citing, Dan? ABRAMS: Campaign finance laws! KELLY: Wrong! You don’t know what you’re talking about! You’re wrong! ABRAMS: Explain to me then. Tell me what I’m getting wrong. KELLY: It does not amount to a campaign contribution if it is the kind of payment that could ever be made outside of the campaign context. ABRAMS: That’s not the standard. The standard is substantiality! KELLY: It’s not. ABRAMS: It is!

Kelly is right. As Gateway Pundit readers know, the prosecution completely failed to clearly define the so-called “criminal” act or any wrongdoing committed by Trump.

But the court convicted him anyway out of pure hatred.