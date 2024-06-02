FEDS ATTEMPT TO SHUT DOWN INFOWARS TONIGHT – Alex Jones Breaks Down in Tears on Live Show – Heartbreaking Video – Steve Bannon Urges Alex to Take Them to the Mattresses!

Alex Jones cries on live TV as feds move in to illegally seize InfoWars Studios

As reported earlier, Alex Jones, the host and founder of InfoWars, claims during a live emergency broadcast Saturday that the federal government is orchestrating a forceful takeover of his broadcasting studios.

According to Jones, federal agents could put locks on the doors and liquidate all broadcasting assets. Jones alleges that he even spent the night in his studio and has prepared to involve local law enforcement to prevent what he describes as an unlawful raid on his property.

In a video posted Friday with the caption, “BREAKING! INFOWARS May Be Shutdown in 48 Hours,” Jones said, “The deep state thinks they’re taking down Trump. And hours after they have their false conviction, they’re making their move to shut down InfoWars right now.”

Jones has been vocal about the attacks on his platform over the past six years including de-platforming, deep state interference, and rigged trials. Despite these challenges, InfoWars has managed to survive due to overwhelming public support. However, Jones warns that this latest assault could be the final blow.

“I learned at 4:00 PM today, just a few hours ago, that Infowars was going to be shut and closed tonight. We have hired security here, a private contractor. They were told, ‘Get ready to close the doors, change the locks, and InfoWars is going to be shut down,'” Jones said Friday.

“I learned about this and said, ‘Well, I’m going to go expose this. I’m going to talk about this. This is all having the bankruptcy. It’s not the court doing it.’ I’ll reveal who’s behind it soon. And so I made some phone calls and did some things. They said, ‘Okay, we’ll back off for now if you do X, Y, and Z.’ I don’t believe anything I’m being told. So when I tell you that this could be the last show I ever do from Infowars, 50% chance. There’s a 50% chance this has what’s happening right now,” he added.

On Saturday evening Alex Jones broke down on his show as he spoke about the horrible abuse by the federal government.

This was heartbreaking.

Steve Bannon told Alex to “take them to the mattresses” this afternoon.

The cast of Infowars, including Owen Shroyer, sat with him during their broadcast on Saturday.

It appears supporters have gathered outside the property in support of Alex and Infowars.

Here is a second video of Alex Jones emotionally spent by the abuse he is under by the federal government.

Infowars ended their segment playing Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way” as they signed off their live show tonight.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

