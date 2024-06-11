Rudy Giuliani Smirks in Mugshot in Arizona Alternate Electors Lawfare Case

PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO RUDY GIULIANI’S DEFENSE FUND BY CLICKING HERE.

Last month Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani was arraigned on junk charges related to the Arizona alternate electors.

Rudy appeared remotely for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all nine charges, including conspiracy, fraud, and forgery.

Giuliani posted a $10,000 bond and had to appear in Phoenix, Arizona for his booking photo within 30 days.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office released Rudy’s mugshot on Monday.

This is Rudy Giuliani’s second mug shot. He was previously indicted by crooked Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

In April, Trump 2020 alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward and others were indicted by a state grand jury in Arizona.

A total of 18 people involved in the Arizona alternate electors plan were indicted by the Arizona grand jury.

Trump lawyers Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were indicted.

President Trump was named “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” in the indictment because he made a phone call about the ballot counting to former governor Doug Ducey.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the charges in April. She defended her witch hunt and the curious timing of the indictment – just months before the 2024 general election. Make no mistake, the charges are a warning shot to anyone who may want to challenge the 2024 election.

Giuliani was served with an Arizona indictment during his 80th birthday event in Palm Beach last month.

Goons from the Arizona attorney general’s office showed up at 11 pm and served Rudy indictment papers in front of his 75 birthday guests.