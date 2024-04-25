BREAKING: Trump 2020 Alternate Electors Indicted in Arizona in Democrat AG Mayes’ Witch Hunt – Trump Listed as Unindicted Co-Conspirator!

Trump 2020 alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward and others were indicted by a state grand jury in Arizona on Wednesday.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes announced on Wednesday afternoon. She defended her witch hunt and the curious timing of the indictment – just months before the 2024 general election. Make no mistake, the charges are a warning shot to anyone who may want to challenge the 2024 election.

“We conducted a thorough and professional investigation over the past 13 months into the fake electors scheme in our state,” Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a video announcing the charges. “I understand for some of you today didn’t come fast enough. And I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all. But as I’ve stated before, and we’ll say here again, today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined.”

WATCH:

Kris Mayes admitted last year she was investigating Trump’s 2020 alternate electors from Arizona.

In a dirty move, Mayes’ office knew the alternate electors were going to invoke their Fifth Amendment rights but she made them appear before a grand jury anyway. This is a highly unusual and risky move.

The Fifth Amendment allows a person to exercise their right to remain silent to protect against self-incrimination.

Democrat prosecutors requiring the Pro-Trump alternate electors to plead the Fifth before a grand jury could unnecessarily prejudice the grand jurors.

Although the Fifth Amendment is not an admission of guilt, grand jurors may assume the pro-Trump alternate electors are guilty.

The state grand jury on Wednesday indicted 11 Trump alternate electors, state legislators, GOP activists and others.

It appears Mark Meadows and possibly Rudy Giuliani or Michael Roman were also indicted, but their names were redacted.

President Trump was named “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” in the indictment because he made a phone call about the ballot counting to former governor Doug Ducey.

Excerpt from NBC News:

A state grand jury in Arizona on Wednesday indicted so-called “fake electors” who backed then-President Donald Trump in 2020, following a sprawling investigation into the alleged efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election in the state. Among those charged is Kelli Ward, who served as chair of the Arizona GOP during the 2020 election and the immediate aftermath. She tweeted on Jan. 6, 2021, after the attack on the U.S. Capitol: “Congress is adjourned. Send the elector choice back to the legislatures.” Ward was a consistent propagator of false claims that Arizona’s election results were rigged. Others charged include: state legislators Anthony Kern and Jake Hoffman; Michael Ward, Kelli Ward’s husband; Tyler Bowyer, the Republican National Committee’s Arizona committeeman and the chief operating officer of the Trump-aligned Turning Point USA; Greg Safsten, the former Arizona GOP executive director; former U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon; Robert Montgomery, the former head of the Cochise County GOP; and Republican Party activists Samuel Moorhead, Nancy Cottle and Loraine Pellegrino. The indictment lists Trump as “Unindicted Coconspirator 1.” It also includes redacted names of other people who have been charged in the case but have not yet been served.

When the Democrats cast alternate electors it’s called ‘dueling electors.’ When the Republicans cast alternate electors it’s called ‘fake electors’ and indictments come down from crooked Democrat attorneys general.

Democrat prosecutors in other states are also targeting Trump’s alternate electors.

In July Democrat Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel criminally charged 16 dueling ‘Trump electors’ in the state’s 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently indicted three of Trump’s alternate electors in Georgia as part of her RICO and conspiracy case against Trump.