PURE EVIL: Vile Democrats Mar Rudy Giuliani’s 80th Birthday Party – Serve Him with Arizona ‘Fake Electors’ Lawfare Indictment at Palm Beach Celebration

Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City and stalwart defender of law and order, was served with an Arizona indictment during his 80th birthday event in Palm Beach on Friday.

The indictment, issued by a state grand jury in Arizona, has indicted GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward, and others who acted as alternate electors for Trump in 2020.

It was announced by Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes. Critics have labeled Mayes’ actions as part of a broader Democratic strategy to intimidate and silence opposition ahead of the 2024 general election.

“We conducted a thorough and professional investigation over the past 13 months into the fake electors scheme in our state,” Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a video announcing the charges.

“I understand for some of you today didn’t come fast enough. And I know I’ll be criticized by others for conducting this investigation at all. But as I’ve stated before, and we’ll say here again, today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined.”

AG Mayes defended her actions, claiming a commitment to protecting American democracy. Yet, her office’s tactics tell a different story. Knowing that the alternate electors would likely invoke their Fifth Amendment rights—a fundamental protection against self-incrimination—Mayes nonetheless compelled their appearance before a grand jury. This unusual strategy could easily prejudice the jurors into assuming guilt where none is proven.

The grand jury ultimately indicted 11 individuals associated with the Trump campaign, including state legislators and GOP activists.

Notably, President Trump himself was referred to as “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” linked to communications about ballot counting with former Governor Doug Ducey. Rudy Giuliani was also indicted, but his name was redacted.

For two days in April, Arizona officials were allegedly on a manhunt for Giuliani in New York City. They even resorted to sending certified mail, Spectrum News reported.

“Agents spent two days (April 25-26) in New York City attempting to serve the defendant at his residence. Multiple attempts to contact the defendant by telephone to arrange service were also unsuccessful. The defendant was also sent service via certified mail, we have not received notification that attempt was successful either,” wrote Richie Taylor, the communications director for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, in an email.

Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes opted to serve Rudy Giuliani on his 80th birthday.

Sources close to Giuliani likened the scene to a military operation, stating that the serving of the indictment was executed “like it was Normandy,” according to The Post.

ABC15 reporter Rachel Louise Just wrote, “Guests had just finished singing “happy birthday” when agents served him paperwork on AZ fake elector charges.”

Photos of Rudy Giuliani at his birthday party in Florida tonight. I'm told guests had just finished singing "happy birthday" when agents served him paperwork on AZ fake elector charges. Trump strategists Roger Stone/Steve Bannon were also present.

Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s political advisor, criticized the timing and approach of the service.

“It’s unfortunate that they chose to barge up and startle guests during a celebration of this man’s 80th birthday,” Goodman told The Post. “They could’ve shown a little more respect for the man who comforted the nation following September 11th and who stands up for law enforcement and the men and women in blue.”

New York Post reported:

In front of nearly 75 guests, two officials with Arizona’s attorney general’s office arrived at the shindig around 11 p.m. to hand Giuliani the papers in the case alleging he and 17 others were involved in a plot to overturn the 2020 election, the sources said. Some partygoers started screaming and one woman even cried as Giuliani was served. “While crime in Arizona is at an all-time high the Arizona Secretary of State’s office felt it was a good use of resources to send multiple agents across the country to storm an 80th birthday party like it was Normandy,” said Caroline Wren, a top GOP consultant, who hosted the birthday party at her home. Trending: JUST IN: Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s Cause of Death Revealed […] Giuliani was the last of the 18 defendants in the case to be served in the indictment that was returned by a grand jury last month, Arizona officials said. After he was served, Giuliani got in his car and left, sources said. Charges against those indicted in the so-called “fake electors” plot include fraud, forgery, and conspiracy.

In an audacious and blatantly radical move, Kris Mayes boasted about serving Rudy Giuliani, arrogantly announcing, “The final defendant was served moments ago. Rudy Giuliani, nobody is above the law.”

Rudy Giuliani went on social media to refute claims that his celebration was ruined or interrupted.

“ FAKE NEWS ALERT: Contrary to reports from journalists who weren’t there, our early 80th birthday celebration wasn’t “ruined” or interrupted. It was an incredible night w/ friends, including Steve Bannon & Roger Stone. It felt like a strategy session on how to save America!” he wrote.