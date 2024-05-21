JUST IN: Giuliani Arraigned on Junk Charges Related to Arizona Alternate Electors, Pleads Not Guilty, Posts $10,000 Bond

PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING TO RUDY GIULIANI’S DEFENSE FUND BY CLICKING HERE.

Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday was arraigned on junk charges related to the Arizona alternate electors.

Rudy appeared remotely for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all nine charges, including conspiracy, fraud, and forgery.

Giuliani posted a $10,000 bond and will have to appear in Phoenix, Arizona for his booking photo within the next 30 days.

Last month Trump 2020 alternate electors, GOP state legislators, former Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward and others were indicted by a state grand jury in Arizona.

A total of 18 people involved in the Arizona alternate electors plan were indicted by the Arizona grand jury last month.

Trump lawyers Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman were indicted.

President Trump was named “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” in the indictment because he made a phone call about the ballot counting to former governor Doug Ducey.

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes announced last month. She defended her witch hunt and the curious timing of the indictment – just months before the 2024 general election. Make no mistake, the charges are a warning shot to anyone who may want to challenge the 2024 election.

Giuliani was served with an Arizona indictment during his 80th birthday event in Palm Beach last Friday.

Sources close to Giuliani likened the scene to a military operation, stating that the serving of the indictment was executed “like it was Normandy,” according to The Post.

Goons from the Arizona attorney general’s office showed up at 11 pm and served Rudy indictment papers in front of his 75 birthday guests.

Photos of Rudy Giuliani at his birthday party in Florida tonight. I’m told guests had just finished singing “happy birthday” when agents served him paperwork on AZ fake elector charges. Trump strategists Roger Stone/Steve Bannon were also present. pic.twitter.com/u2YqdgoSU6 — Rachel Louise Just (@RLJnews) May 18, 2024

You can support Rudy by clicking here.