Radical Campus Anti-Israel Groups Sued for Being Terror Propagandists-‘Fomenting Hatred’

In a new lawsuit filed in Virginia, American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice in Palestine, both notorious for their anti-Semitic, Hamas-supporting rhetoric, are being accused of acting as the “propaganda division” for Hamas terrorists in the United States.

A report from CBN reveals the dark collaboration aimed at spreading terrorist propaganda on American soil.

Arsen Ostrovsky of the Jerusalem-based International Legal Forum told CBN that American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice in Palestine are essentially serving as the “propaganda division” for Hamas terrorists in the U.S. and that the groups are more than just “advocacy organizations”

Ostrovsky is working alongside the U.S. legal team of Greenberg, Traurig, and the National Jewish Advocacy Group.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the support these groups receive directly from Hamas leaders. Senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal officially thanked student protesters at American universities for their protests and anti-Israel encampments and for their participation in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei also released a letter thanking American college students who staged campus protests against Israel and the United States after the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas and praised them for their role as part of an international “Resistance Front.”

Ostrovsky explained, “They are acting and serving in collaboration and coordination with Hamas, essentially as propagandists and collaborators on campus to try and promote the Hamas extremist ideology.”

CBN reports:

According to Ostrovsky, the campus agitators began mobilizing the day after October 7th. “Hamas issued a call to action. And the very next day, SJP and their affiliates throughout the United States – they answered that call. They answered that directive. They created a toolkit, a manifesto for chapters across the United States, echoing the language, the terminology, the instructions by the Hamas terror group, and propagated that across campuses,” Ostrovsky said.

The lawsuit charges these groups with becoming foot soldiers for Hamas and includes nine plaintiffs, both Americans and Israelis, seeking damages for the harm inflicted. The suit also alleges the groups have committed violations of the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act.

Among the plaintiffs are victims and survivors of the horrific Nova music festival massacre.

Ostrovsky asserted, “They are the ones fomenting the hatred, the antisemitism, the harassment of Jewish students. We need to shut them down. And we can do that legally by branding them as a terrorist organization, as a collaborator of the Hamas terror group, and making sure once and for all they cannot be active on campus.”

And the battle will not be fought only on the battlefield, but also in courtrooms.

“Today, Israel is being demonized, vilified, and delegitimized, with international law being weaponized against us simply for defending our citizens and trying to rescue our captives,” Ostrovsky continued.

He insisted that accountability is crucial not only for Hamas terrorists but also for those who enable and support their agenda. This fight is a critical step towards curbing the spread of extremist ideology and protecting Jewish students across America.