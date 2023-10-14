NEW VIDEO: Hamas Killers Shoot at Rows of Porta-Potties at Nova Music Festival in Israel Hoping to Kill Young Jews Hiding Inside

The Isreali Defense Forces released video on Friday, nearly a week after the initial Sabbath attacks on Israel, of Hamas killers shooting indiscriminately at portable toilets hoping to kill young Jews hiding inside.

WATCH Hamas terrorists indiscriminately shoot at bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival. This just shows you that Hamas does not care who—they just kill. pic.twitter.com/Ve0u9HRLWT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023

Watch Hamas former senior leader Badran lie through his teeth about war crimes committed by Hamas as video plays of atrocities below.

Via IDF.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit published new photos and video from the gruesome and evil attack by Hamas barbarians at a Saturday morning Nova dance party in southern Israel.

The Hamas terrorists flew paragliders into the concert party on Saturday and slaughter nearly 300 of the 3,600 partygoers as the party was starting around 6:30 AM.

The killers also raped the young beautiful women and took dozens of hostages both young men and young women. Their whereabouts are now unknown but Israeali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Isreal will keep electricity and water from Gaza until all the prisoners – nearly 300 – are returned by the barbarians.

One photo released after the Hamas mass murder attack shows one of the Hamas Islamists with an AK47 as he entered the party area to slaughter Jews.

Hamas killers came with sniper rifles, drones, paragliders and rocket launchers to kill the innocent youths at the party.

It was an organized and planned attack – A war crime that shocked the civilized world.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing and may have been brought back to Gaza.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

New video shows partygoers celebrating and then running for their lives. The video ends as they are hiding in ditch and being escorted by police.