Jury Selected on Hunter’s Federal Trial Jury — Potential Juror Dismissed for Believing Trump is a Victim of Political Persecution and Unequal Treatment

A jury was seated on Monday in the landmark trial of Hunter Biden on federal weapons charges.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Hunter Biden arrived at J. Caleb Boggs federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, for the first day of jury selection in his federal firearms case on Monday morning.

Dr. Jill, clad in a purple suit, joined Hunter Biden at the courthouse Monday morning while Joe Biden was across town in Wilmington.

This was just days after Joe Biden secretly met with the DOJ’s star witness, Hallie Biden.

“Jill and I love our son and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

“Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us,” Joe Biden added. “A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean.”

This selection process took place in Delaware, a state long dominated by the Biden political machine.

The trial, presided over by US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee, commenced the jury selection process.

From an initial pool of 250 Delaware residents summoned for jury selection, over 60 were questioned individually by Hunter’s lawyers, prosecutors, and Judge Noreika, according to the New York Post.

By late afternoon, a jury comprising six men and six women had been chosen to oversee the case to decide the fate of Hunter Biden, who faces serious allegations related to possessing firearms while allegedly addicted to crack cocaine. Among the 12 panelists and four alternates, nine are African-American, and all four alternates are women.

“The jurors were sworn in at 4:20 p.m. The final list of jurors: Jurors 3, 5, 16, 19, 20, 26, 31, 33, 34, 37, 38, 39. Alternates are: 50, 52, 53, 65. There are six men and six women on the jury. All four alternates are women. Potential jurors not selected are dismissed for the day,” according to NBC News.

One prospective juror was dismissed after affirming that gun ownership is a “God-given right,” while another was excluded for believing the Justice Department is overly politicized.

A woman who expressed her belief that people shouldn’t be allowed to buy guns and “kill children in schools” was also dismissed. She added that she would ban guns altogether if given the opportunity.

Juror 25, a man who had declared that Trump had been targeted for political prosecution, made it into the initial pool of 36 after revealing that he was acquainted with First Lady Jill Biden and had met President Joe Biden at several events. He also disclosed that he had recently donated to the Republican National Committee and had previously served as a campaign manager for a city councilman. However, this juror was later dismissed.

WATCH:

A potential juror in the Hunter Biden federal gun crime trial who answered that he believes Donald Trump is treated differently than Democrats and is the victim of political persecution, was just struck from the jury pool Ridiculous on so many levels pic.twitter.com/AihHQZHSs7 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 3, 2024

Hunter Biden, 54, has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts pertaining to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine. The Delaware case is the first of two scheduled to take place this year.

Hunter Biden also faces tax charges out of Los Angeles, accused of evading $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019. US District Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee, tentatively set the trial for Hunter’s tax-related charges for June 20.

The Delaware case is expected to last one to two weeks. Noreika, a Trump appointee backed by the state’s Democratic senators, has been deeply involved in the Hunter Biden case for nearly a year.

According to NBC News, FBI Special Agent Erica Jensen will be the first witness called by the prosecution.

Below are the charges via The New York Post: