Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges; Trial Begins June 20

Hunter Biden on Thursday pleaded not guilty to tax fraud charges during his arraignment in a federal court in Los Angeles.

The Justice Department filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden back on December 8th.

Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

Last month’s indictment was handed down by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal on tax charges fell apart over the summer.

US District Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee, tentatively set the trial for Hunter’s tax-related charges for June 20.

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

NBC News reported:

Hunter Biden, the last surviving son of President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty to nine tax-related charges during his arraignment in federal court on Thursday. Hunter Biden made his appearance in Los Angeles before U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, who was appointed by Donald Trump; the former president appeared in court himself this week in connection with the criminal charges against him for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The Hunter Biden hearing lasted about 30 minutes, with Scarsi noting that the president’s son had complied with his previous conditions of release and that the court “appreciates that and notes it for the record.” Scarsi proposed a potential trial date for the case of June 20, just a few months before the 2024 presidential general election.

As reported previously – David Weiss’s investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing. The case was assigned to the United States District Court for the Central District of California Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle,” according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

The indictment details Hunter Biden’s lavish lifestyle, drug use, and addiction to prostitutes.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” the indictment read.

The indictment revealed (screenshot below) Hunter Biden was spending millions of dollars on hookers, drugs/rehab, ‘adult entertainment,’ fancy restaurants etc.

According to the indictment, Hunter Biden spent $683,121 on ‘various women.’



screen image of indictment reviewed by this reporter