Breaking: Judge Rejects Hunter Biden Plea Deal; Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

Judge Maryellen Noreika has rejected the sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden. The plea deal had covered Biden’s tax issues from 2014 to 2019, drug use and a gun charge that were to be pled as two misdemeanors for the tax charges and a diversion on the gun charge. The judge left the door open for a revised pleas deal, asking for briefs from both sides on issues she has with the deal, especially raising constitutional questions about her proposed role in adjudicating the gun charge diversion. The judge also questioned the tax charges plea, saying it just made her role a “rubber stamp,” leaving her no room to question whether the deal is acceptable.



Judge Maryellen Noreika was appointed by President Trump in 2017, taking her seat on the Delaware federal court in 2018.

In the meantime, Biden entered a plea of not guilty to the charges after the deal was rejected and was released by the judge “with conditions.”

CNN’s Paula Reid reported, “UPDATE: Judge now says she is not ready to accept Hunter Biden plea deal. Both sides will need to submit additional briefs and parties will have to return to court in future.”

UPDATE: Judge now says she is not ready to accept Hunter Biden plea deal. Both sides will need to submit additional briefs and parties will have to return to court in future. https://t.co/aQP0nB906A — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) July 26, 2023

Video report on the rejection of the plea deal:

NEW: Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to two tax charges after the judge refused to accept the plea agreement between prosecutors and Hunter's legal team. pic.twitter.com/nxD8rnW7Ml — The Recount (@therecount) July 26, 2023

Earlier in the day, the White House issued a statement on behalf of Joe and Jill Biden, “Response from WH on court appearance for Hunter Biden. “When the plea agreement was announced, the President and First Lady in a statement said they love their son and are proud of him for continuing to rebuild his life, and they have expressed support for him through this.””

Response from WH on court appearance for Hunter Biden. "When the plea agreement was announced, the President and First Lady in a statement said they love their son and are proud of him for continuing to rebuild his life, and they have expressed support for him through this." — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) July 26, 2023

Neither of Hunter’s parents stood with him in court today. Joe remained at the White House while Jill is overseas.

UPDATE: Minute Entry posted: “Minute Entry for proceedings held before Judge Maryellen Noreika – Initial Appearance as to Robert Hunter Biden on (1) Count 1 held on 7/26/2023., Defendant was present with counsel. The Court advised Defendant of rights and granted release with conditions. Defendant waived the preliminary hearing. The Court advised counsel of their Brady obligations under Rule 5(f). The Court deferred a decision on the plea and pretrial diversion agreement. The parties shall submit briefs as ordered within 30 days; Not Guilty Plea entered. Time is excluded from the Speedy Trial Act between today and 9/1/2023 in the interests of justice. Appearances: B. Wallace, Esq., L. Wise, Esq., & D. Hines, Esq. for USA; C. Clark, Esq. & R. Jones, Esq. for DEFT; M. Bray & B. Williams for USPO; M. Buckson DEPUTY; (Court Reporter Dale Hawkins.) (mdb) (Entered: 07/26/2023)”