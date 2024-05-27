Joe Biden Makes Surprise Late-Night Visit to Hallie Biden – The DOJ’s Star Witness Against Hunter Biden – 8 Days Before Gun Case Trial

Joe Biden made a surprise late-night visit to Hallie Biden, a witness in Hunter Biden’s gun case just 8 days before the trial is set to begin.

Recall that Hunter Biden ‘dated’ his dead brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Hunter Biden will go on trial for his felony gun charges filed in Delaware on June 3.

Joe Biden’s spox Andrew Bates told the New York Post that Biden visited Hallie because of the approaching anniversary of his son Beau’s death.

Bates claimed Joe Biden did not discuss Hunter’s gun trial with Hallie.

Excerpt from the New York Post:

President Biden made a surprise nighttime visit to the Delaware home of Hallie Biden on Sunday — just before she’s due to serve as one of the most important witnesses at first son Hunter Biden’s federal trial for alleged gun crimes. Biden stopped by Hallie’s home around 8 p.m. for a brief private talk eight days before the 54-year-old first son’s trial is scheduled to stand trial beginning June 3. Hallie dated Hunter at the time of his alleged gun crimes and is one of a dozen expected witnesses. Although many commentators noted the awkward optics due to the looming trial, the visit came four days before the anniversary of Beau’s death. White House spokesman Andrew Bates told The Post that the president didn’t discuss the trial with Hallie Biden during the visit. “No,” he replied. “He visited her because of the approaching 9th anniversary of Beau’s passing.”

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

“Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years,” NBC News reported.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to all three felony gun charges in October.

If convicted on the tax-related charges, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hunter’s then-lover and deceased brother’s widow Hallie Biden tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

TGP published additional text messages from Hunter Biden that were devastating.

In a long text that Hunter sent to a family friend, Hunter exposed all that was going on with him and his family.

Hunter shared that his dead brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, threw his gun away and the police, FBI and Secret Service got involved. Hallie claimed she did this because she was afraid Hunter would harm himself or the kids!

Hallie Biden has not been charged.

Below is the text: