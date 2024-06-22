Increasingly Controversial Brigitte Macron Sues Journalist and Clairvoyant for Defamation, After Rumors That She Was Born a Man Spread Like Wildfire

French President Emmanuel Macron’s second mandate is an unmitigated train wreck – and his older wife is not helping at all.

France grapples with a stagnant economy and revolting Farmers against crippling ‘Green’ policies. Unchecked mass migration is at its most catastrophic, fueling the social chaos ripping across the social tissue. The former African colonies expelling French troops and – last but not least – Macron’s constant war-mongering over Ukraine: all those factors have turned the Republic heavily against him.

Marine Le Pen’s opposition conservative RN party inflicted Macron a hard defeat in the European Elections, and the snap elections that he called on July 4th may yield an RN prime Minister making him a lame-duck President for three more years.

Meanwhile, Manu’s wife Brigitte, is increasingly portrayed in the news for all the wrong reasons.

And, of course, there are the crazy, long-standing, and relentless rumors that Brigitte was not born a woman.

New York Post reported:

“The Macrons have been so upset about longstanding rumors Brigitte was born a man, the First Lady took the unusual step of taking two of her accusers to a criminal court in Paris Wednesday to sue them for defamation.

Only one of Brigitte’s alleged tormenters, Amandine Roy, a Youtuber, and self-described ‘spiritual medium’, was in court for the initial hearing in the case. The other, Natacha Rey, was said to be ill.”

The journalist and the spiritual medium are accused of spreading rumors online that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman and used to be a man named ‘Jean-Michel’.

These rumors gained some ground in the US, with commentators like Candace Owens alleging that truth about Brigitte’s origins is being hidden.

“[Clairvoyant] Roy was less bold in court Wednesday than in her YouTube videos, claiming [journalist] Rey had been ‘desperate to share her work’, which she had ‘spent three years researching’. She said she had merely “acquiesced to [Rey’s] request,” when making the claims on her channel, adding: ‘My regret is that this wasn’t taken up and investigated by the mainstream media’.

She said that she could not bring herself to ‘hide’ such a ‘serious’ topic.”

While it’s not out of the realm of possibility that this kind of thing could happen, the timing of these allegations are quite suspicious: the rumors took root ahead of the 2022 elections that saw Macron reelected by a narrow margin.

The court case of Brigitte Macron against the two women comes now as France heads to the polls on July 4th for the snap Parliament elections. The court case is to be decided on Sept. 12.

