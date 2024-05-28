GROSS: France’s Brigitte Macron and German President’s Wife Laugh During State Visit to Holocaust Memorial

Apparently, the state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and his older wife Brigitte to Germany is going as ‘well’ as you would expect.

During a visit to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin – no less – German press highlighted ‘moving words from French President Emmanuel Macron – and an irritating gesture from his wife’.

Bild reported:

“On the second day of his state visit to Germany, Macron (46) and his wife Brigitte (71) laid a wreath at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, walked through the field of stelae and were guided through the museum beneath the memorial site. At his side: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (68) and his wife Elke Büdenbender (62).

There was a brief, irritating moment on the sidelines: After visiting the museum, Brigitte Macron and Elke Büdenbender were photographed laughing in the field of steles. The gesture also caused confusion abroad: ‘France’s First Lady (…) laughs at a joke together with the wife of the German President (…) at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin’, wrote the British Daily Mail.

What made the two First Ladies laugh in this situation? It’s unclear.”

On their part, Russians are always ready and willing to exploit these unforced errors by their adversaries in the west.

Sputnik reported:

“Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blasted Brigitte Macron and Elke Büdenbender’s inexplicable levity at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.

The spokeswoman recalled that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also was amused when commenting on the [alleged by Russia] genocide of people in the Donbass by Ukraine.”

