French President Emmanuel Macron Says His 70-Year-Old Wife Was Not Born a Man

French President Emmanuel Macron has finally responded to longstanding rumors that his 70-year-old wife Brigitte was born a man.

Macron, 47, married Brigitte in 2007. They had began dating when she was 40 and married — and he was her 15-year-old student at the Catholic Providence school in Amiens.

The New York Post reports, “Though the French age of consent is 15, Brigitte was concerned about her relationship with Macron and how it would affect her kids.”

Brigitte’s daughter was Emmanuel’s classmate.

The Daily Mail reports:

As the French debated the unconventional personal life of their head of state, MailOnline obtained details of a judgement handed down at the Caen Appeal Court last June. It refers to two defendants – Amandine Roy, a 52-year-old clairvoyant, and Natacha Rey, 48, who styled herself as a freelance journalist. Both had appeared on a four-hour YouTube video in December 2021 in which they claimed that Brigitte was born as a baby boy called Jean-Michel Trogneux in 1953. This is infact the name of Brigitte’s brother, and Ms Macron was called Brigitte Trogneux before her first marriage. The defendants also claimed that Brigitte’s first husband, André-Louis Auzière, had never actually existed before his reported death in 2020, aged 68.

The women were both found guilty of libel.

Macron addressed the allegation on Friday at an International Women’s Day event in Paris, calling them “false and fabricated.”

“The worst thing is the false information and fabricated scenarios,” Macron said. “People eventually believe them and disturb you, even in your intimacy.”

Brigitte’s daughter, Tiphaine Auzaine, 40, also addressed the rumors last month in an interview with Paris Match.

“I have concerns about the level of society when I hear what is circulating on social networks about my mother being a man,” Auzaine said. “The confidence of what is affirmed and the credit given to what is proclaimed. Anyone can say anything about anyone, and it takes time to get it taken down.”