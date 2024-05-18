Amid France Chaos, Brigitte Macron Is Trying To Meddle in Her Failed Husband Emmanuel’s Presidential Mandate: Report

The list of failures and shortcomings of French President Emmanuel Macron is too long to compile, but suffice to say he has managed to antagonize the whole Republic against him – and it’s reported now that even his older wife Brigitte has lost her patience and is interfering on his train-wreck of a second (and last) Presidential mandate.

He went to Marseille and launched a ‘crackdown on trafficking’ – but police rounding up the usual low-level small fish is hardly a compensation for the debacle of the escape by drug kingpin Mohamed Amra, aka La Mouche (The Fly), was freed from a prison convoy in an audacious ambush that saw two prison officers killed and others wounded.

Below, we see the British press going at the Globalist poster boy, a former Rothschild banker with unusual vehemence.

Daily Mail reported:

“Since Macron took office promising a new dawn for his country, Islamic militants have burned churches, murdered a priest saying mass and beheaded a teacher who offended a Muslim student. Anti-Semitic incidents have increased 300 per cent. The Holocaust memorial in Paris was attacked this week and yesterday morning, police shot dead a man armed with a knife who set fire to a synagogue in Rouen.”

The Mail highlights that Paris will host the 2024 Olympics, which would be a spectacular opportunity for Macron to show off on a global stage.

But we’ve known for a while that security officials are ‘terrified that the games will also provide a platform for terrorists and criminals’.

Police is overwhelmed by criminality all over the country.

Macron is as weak as it gets.

Support for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally continues to rise.

Pollsters are certain that Le Pen is virtually certain to replace Macron in the next presidential election in 2027.

It’s quite a difference for the leader that arrived signaling hope and change for France.

“But all degenerated quickly. In the first months of his presidency he clumsily reduced taxes for the wealthy and increased those on the fuel vital to French workers, sparking months of violent protests that ended only with the Covid lockdowns. He was re-elected to a second five-year term in 2022 by a hugely reduced margin then weeks later lost control of the National Assembly in legislative elections.”

And the situation gets worse and worse. Widespread gun-related killings in Marseille and elsewhere, French troops expelled from Africa, near civil war in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia, in Oceania.

So his old-time ‘mentor’ and lover steps in to ‘save the day’.

“Meanwhile, with Macron in trouble, his wife (and former high-school drama teacher) Brigitte, 24 years his senior, is reportedly so exasperated that she is attempting to purge his senior advisers. Paris insiders call this the revenge of the ‘Madame wing’ of the Élysée Palace.

She’s thought to have been behind the president’s latest pathetic stunt, being photographed by the Elysee’s official photographer channelling Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, pummelling a punch bag. The message was supposed to be that the president is tough. But boxing fans said his jab was feeble.”

The British paper says that is Macron good at ‘making announcements’ – what Politico called ‘The Grand Master of Grandstanding’.

“As for the Olympics, Macron, Panglossian as ever, has brushed aside security concerns and after a recent warning that the Seine is too contaminated with sewage to hold the open-water swimming events, has promised to dive in himself, to prove the water is safe. A promise as yet unfulfilled. Perhaps the Olympics will be a triumph, although it will be hard for Paris to match London 2012. Perhaps escaped prisoner Mohamed Amra will be captured. Perhaps Brigitte Macron can talk some sense into her husband — after all, he was her former pupil.”

Ouch! That is unexpectedly harsh even for Brits post-BREXIT.

