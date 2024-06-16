Texas DPS Finds 3 Illegal Aliens in Trunk of Car During Traffic Stop (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS arrested 6 illegal aliens in a traffic stop last week in Brooks County under Operation Lone Star. Three of the six were found hiding in the trunk of the car and appeared to be dehydrated. The driver and passenger were arrested for smuggling. All six illegals were handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

Texas DPS has been working around the clock throughout the State cracking down on illegal immigration.

Last week in Maverick County, DPS arrested 131 illegal aliens for criminal trespass. The illegals were from countries including Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia and a few others.

Watch:

The Federal government under the Biden regime has failed to uphold its Constitutional responsibility to protect the US from invasion under Article IV, Section 4.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Since January 2021, there has been an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals that have invaded the US. Some estimates are upwards of 15 million illegals.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

Joe Biden’s executive order for the border earlier this month is too little, too late. It offers no solutions and does not seal up the border.

Watch:

