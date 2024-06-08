Smuggler Leads Texas DPS on High-Speed Chase as Illegal Aliens Jump out of Vehicle, Flee on Foot (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS have been hard at work with Operation Lonestar, protecting their citizens and cracking down on illegals in their state.

In early June, DPS was chasing a vehicle full of illegals in Webb County. During the pursuit, illegals started to bail out of the vehicle as the smuggler was slowing down at turns. Video footage even shows some of them falling out of the vehicle. When the smuggler finally stopped, he fled toward a neighborhood.

They were only able to capture a total of 5 illegals which were then handed over to the Border Patrol. The rest of them were able to escape going through the neighborhood.

6/1: A smuggler in a Buick Envoy led @TxDPS on a high-speed pursuit in Webb County. During the pursuit, the smuggler allowed multiple illegal immigrants to bail out, some falling on the street. The smuggler eventually stopped & bailed out towards a neighborhood. The illegal… pic.twitter.com/FjNWmqGAq2 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 5, 2024

A few days later on June 4th, Texas DPS pulled over a Peterbilt truck and a Dodge Ram that was escorting the truck. DPS troopers found 19 illegals from Mexico, one with heat exhaustion, in the cab of the Peterbilt. Both drivers were arrested for smuggling illegals. The entire group of illegals were handed over to the Border Patrol.

#VIDEO: – 6/4: @TxDPS Troopers and Special Agents stopped a Peterbilt truck and a Dodge Ram pickup on IH-35 in Webb County. The driver of the Peterbilt, from… pic.twitter.com/xXI8E29QLG — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 6, 2024

The Biden regime has clearly shown that no matter how bad the border crisis is, they won’t give any real solutions. Joe Biden’s executive order for the border is nothing more than a show.

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a fake border security press conference on his new asylum ‘restrictions’ from the East Room.

Biden announces asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to the thousands of illegals every day that are released into the country via Biden's CBP One app pic.twitter.com/FdcaraLlCH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

Since the Biden regime was installed in January 2021, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have invaded the US. Some estimates go to 15 million or higher.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.