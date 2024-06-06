HOT MIC: Biden Caught on Hot Mic Telling Macron His Team’s Plan to Get Him Out of D-Day Celebration Early (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden arrived in Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Biden is spending 5 days in France, attending D-Day ceremonies in Normandy and visiting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

As usual, Joe Biden was a humiliation on the world stage.

He sat down in an invisible chair, boasted about killing Russians, fell asleep and was whisked away from the celebrations by Nurse Jill.


Biden sits in invisible chair


Biden takes a cat nap

Biden arrived at Omaha Beach looking completely lost.

WATCH:

Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic telling Macron his team’s plan to extract him from the D-Day celebrations early as they were walking near the beaches.

“My advance team said I gotta be the first one to leave because I hold people up,” Biden said sounding like a 5-year-old.

Embarrassing!

WATCH:

