SICK! Joe Biden Boasts About Killing Russians During D-Day Speech in Normandy

Elections have consequences. Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.

Joe Biden traveled to France on Thursday to join world leaders for the anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II.

Biden used his speech on D-Day to promote war with Russia.

Russia was a US ally during World War II.

Biden boasted about killing Russians during his speech.

Joe Biden: “They’ve inflicted on the Russian aggression. They’ve suffered tremendous losses in Russia. The numbers are staggering. Three hundred and Fifty Thousand Russian Troops dead or wounded.”

The audience applauded.

What the hell is going on?