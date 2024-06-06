SICK! Joe Biden Boasts About Killing Russians During D-Day Speech in Normandy

by

Elections have consequences. Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.

Joe Biden traveled to France on Thursday to join world leaders for the anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II.

Biden used his speech on D-Day to promote war with Russia.

Russia was a US ally during World War II.

Biden boasted about killing Russians during his speech.

Joe Biden: “They’ve inflicted on the Russian aggression. They’ve suffered tremendous losses in Russia. The numbers are staggering. Three hundred and Fifty Thousand Russian Troops dead or wounded.”

The audience applauded.

What the hell is going on?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.