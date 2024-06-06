Did Joe Biden Grab a Quick Nap During D-Day Ceremony? (VIDEO)

Another humiliation on the world stage.
Joe and Jill Biden arrived in Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Biden is spending 5 days in France, attending D-Day ceremonies in Normandy and visiting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
As usual, Joe Biden was a humiliation on the world stage.
At one point, Biden hunched over on stage after greeting Macron.
Biden arrived at Omaha Beach looking completely lost.
WATCH:
Biden arrives at Omaha Beach in his perpetual state of confusion pic.twitter.com/FKgllybpyN
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024
Old Joe appeared to grab a quick nap during the D-Day ceremony.
WATCH:
He’s just resting his eyes pic.twitter.com/DPKYN1Vq07
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024