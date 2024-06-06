Did Joe Biden Grab a Quick Nap During D-Day Ceremony? (VIDEO)

Another humiliation on the world stage.

Joe and Jill Biden arrived in Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Biden is spending 5 days in France, attending D-Day ceremonies in Normandy and visiting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

As usual, Joe Biden was a humiliation on the world stage.

At one point, Biden hunched over on stage after greeting Macron.

Biden arrived at Omaha Beach looking completely lost.

WATCH:

Biden arrives at Omaha Beach in his perpetual state of confusion pic.twitter.com/FKgllybpyN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 6, 2024

Old Joe appeared to grab a quick nap during the D-Day ceremony.

WATCH: