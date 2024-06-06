Did Joe Biden Grab a Quick Nap During D-Day Ceremony? (VIDEO)

by

Another humiliation on the world stage.

Joe and Jill Biden arrived in Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Biden is spending 5 days in France, attending D-Day ceremonies in Normandy and visiting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

As usual, Joe Biden was a humiliation on the world stage.

At one point, Biden hunched over on stage after greeting Macron.

Biden arrived at Omaha Beach looking completely lost.

WATCH:

Old Joe appeared to grab a quick nap during the D-Day ceremony.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

