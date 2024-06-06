HUMILIATION: Biden Almost Collapses at D-Day Celebrations… “Is He Downloading in His Diaper?” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden once again reminded the world how mentally and physically unfit he is for office by randomly crouching down during war celebrations in France.

Appearing at D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden started leaning forward and appeared on the brink of collapse before eventually restoring balance.

Both Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron looked on in confusion as the 81-year-old continued to embarrass himself.

There were predictably many responses to Biden’s bizarre behavior, with some netizens speculating as to whether he was pooping his pants.

Others pointed to Jill Biden’s reaction to her husband’s lack of control.

Perhaps the most significant comparison was with Donald Trump’s speech at the same event back in 2019.

What a humiliation for all involved.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

