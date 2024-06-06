HUMILIATION: Biden Almost Collapses at D-Day Celebrations… “Is He Downloading in His Diaper?” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden once again reminded the world how mentally and physically unfit he is for office by randomly crouching down during war celebrations in France.

Appearing at D-Day 80th anniversary celebrations with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden started leaning forward and appeared on the brink of collapse before eventually restoring balance.

Both Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron looked on in confusion as the 81-year-old continued to embarrass himself.

Watch the clip below:

There were predictably many responses to Biden’s bizarre behavior, with some netizens speculating as to whether he was pooping his pants.

Is he downloading in his diaper? — Vicki (@VickiDodd6) June 6, 2024

Did he just fill his diaper? — MAG2A us (@armsparts2) June 6, 2024

Others pointed to Jill Biden’s reaction to her husband’s lack of control.

Dr Jill….do you have even a single ounce of shame…smh — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) June 6, 2024

Jill: Not here Joe wait there is a bathroom inside. — Arizonan ODD (@CScottSmith3) June 6, 2024

Perhaps the most significant comparison was with Donald Trump’s speech at the same event back in 2019.

Here is what President Trump was doing on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Giving one of his all time greatest speeches to honor the heroes of that day. https://t.co/qoenS4EXuI — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) June 6, 2024

What a humiliation for all involved.