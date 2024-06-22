“Explain That to Me” – Bill Maher Questions Biden’s “lead” in New Polls as He Loses Support Among Hispanics, Blacks, Women (VIDEO)

Bill Maher, during HBO’s “Real Time” on Friday, questioned Biden’s supposed comeback in the polls as he continues to lose support among the key voting blocs that Democrats rely on every election cycle.

“If you’re not winning these groups, and he’s lost 8% off women since 2020. And yet, I read in the polls, he’s pulled ahead this week. Explain that to me,” said Maher.

In the latest fake news poll, Fox News insists that Joe Biden is leading Trump with rural voters, who Biden vehemently loathes, and vice versa, and by two points overall.

This reporting by Fox comes, of course, came on the same day that President Trump once again trashed scumbag RINO former House Speaker Paul Ryan and called for his removal from the Company’s Board. The poll was conducted June 14-17 after Paul Ryan joined Neil Cavuto and responded to Trump’s calls for Rupert Murdoch to “fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan from the Board of Fox” in early May. “He was the WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT Speaker of the House in its History,” said Trump last month:

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Ryan said that Trump is “unfit for office” and that he plans instead to “write in a Republican” candidate earlier this month before the poll was conducted:

Following the poll, leftist “comedian” Stephen Colbert declared he’s “always loved” Fox in typical blowhard fashion in a segment touting the bogus poll.

But Bill Maher, who isn’t totally woke all of the time, questioned how this poll could be correct when Biden is losing minority groups.

On Friday, the sham J6 Committee’s RINO Adam Kinzinger and disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joined Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss the 2024 election.

The Gateway Pundit reported that during the segment, Cuomo admitted on live television that the legal cases against Donald Trump were politically motivated. Even the Democrats have to admit the obvious.

Maher took a soft jab at Biden for pandering to the groups he is losing as he noted that it's not working. RINO Adam Kinzinger tried to explain the poll by claiming that "Trump's psycho and people are starting to see that," while pushing Fox's false narrative that the middle class is supporting Joe Biden.

Breitbart reports:

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that President Joe Biden’s deportation protection order is “kind of pandering” and that his rhetoric on racism along with his student debt plan are also pandering. Maher said Biden is “losing the people who are supposed to be the ones in the Democratic camp. Immigration, I saw this week, okay, he’s allowing U.S. citizens now — their spouses to apply for permanent residency. They’ve been here for, sometimes, up to ten years, married, not a citizen. Okay. That’s kind of pandering to — it’s not working. 45% of Hispanic voters prefer Biden, compared to 39% for Trump. Last time, he won 59%. That was 2020. So, he’s lost 14 points there. He went to Morehouse, he said, ‘What is democracy if you have to be ten times better than anyone else to get a fair shot?’ That seems like pandering to me. Black voters under 50, he led by 80 points in 2020. Now, by 37, still a lot, but he’s lost 43 points off the key constituency. Student loans, he’s forgiven $144 billion in student loans, only 36% of student debt holders like it. If you can’t win the people you’re pandering to — I get it, politics is somewhat about pandering. That’s not even an insult. You’re supposed to do what people want to a certain degree, also be a leader, but if you’re not winning these groups, and he’s lost 8% off women since 2020. And yet, I read in the polls, he’s pulled ahead this week, explain that to me.” Later, he added that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s proposal that tips shouldn’t be taxed was “kind of a pander,” but Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) marijuana pardon was “not a pander, even though it would work that way, it’s just good, common sense in politics.”

