Globalist RINO and Fox Board Member Paul Ryan Attacks Trump as ‘Unfit for Office,’ Refuses to Support Him in Coming Election

Former Speaker and unabashed Trump-hater Paul Ryan has publicly declared President Donald Trump “unfit for office,” announcing his decision not to support Trump in the upcoming election.

Not only did he declare that he would not be casting his vote for Trump, but he also criticized the President’s character and principles.

Neil Cavuto, during his show on Fox News, read out a post from Trump where the President lambasted Ryan. “Rupert Murdoch should fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan… Ryan is a loser, always has been, always will be,” Trump’s post read.

“I got death, taxes and weird stuff from Donald Trump—these are the three certainties in my life. So to me, it’s just another day in a life,” Ryan said.

The globalist RINO attributed his decision to withdraw support from Trump partially to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the Capitol.

“That’s a part of it. I think it’s a contribution of factors. I think it really is just character at the end of the day, and the fact that if you’re willing to put yourself above the Constitution ― an oath you swear when you take federal office, whether as president or a member of Congress, you swear an oath to the Constitution ― and you’re willing to suborn it to yourself, I think that makes you unfit for office.”

Ryan, who has also ruled out voting for Joe Biden, plans instead to vote for a conservative Republican write-in candidate.

He blamed Trump for negatively impacting the Republican party’s electoral success instead of RNC’s former chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

“Trump has cost us a lot of seats. He cost us the Senate twice, he cost us the House…because he is pushing through the primaries people who cannot win general elections, but who pledge fealty to him. Ever since 2016, we’ve been losing.”

