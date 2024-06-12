WATCH: “Paul Ryan, You’re a Piece of Garbage” – Rep. Troy Nehls Eviscerates Trump Hating RINO Paul Ryan, Says He Should be Kicked Out of Party After Ryan Says He Will Not Vote Trump in 2024

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) exploded on former House Speaker and unabashed Trump hater Paul Ryan after he sat down for an interview with Fox Host Neil Cavuto Tuesday and revealed he will not support President Trump in the 2024 election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Ryan publicly declared President Donald Trump “unfit for office,” announcing his decision not to support Trump in the upcoming election.

Not only did he declare that he would not be casting his vote for Trump, but he also criticized the President’s character and principles.

Neil Cavuto, during his show on Fox News, read out a post from Trump where the President lambasted Ryan. “Rupert Murdoch should fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan… Ryan is a loser, always has been, always will be,” Trump’s post read.

“I got death, taxes and weird stuff from Donald Trump—these are the three certainties in my life. So to me, it’s just another day in a life,” Ryan said.

The globalist RINO attributed his decision to withdraw support from Trump partially to the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the Capitol.

“That’s a part of it. I think it’s a contribution of factors. I think it really is just character at the end of the day, and the fact that if you’re willing to put yourself above the Constitution ― an oath you swear when you take federal office, whether as president or a member of Congress, you swear an oath to the Constitution ― and you’re willing to suborn it to yourself, I think that makes you unfit for office.”

Ryan, who has also ruled out voting for Joe Biden, plans instead to "write in a Republican" candidate:

At one point in the interview, Ryan awkwardly responded to his unpopularity among pro-Trump Fox viewers and agreed that it was "the unspoken issue" between Rupert Murdoch and him. It was hilarious!

Watch more from the interview here.

In a clip that aired Wednesday on CNN, Rep. Nehls went off and called for Ryan to be removed from the GOP over his statements.

Watch below: