SHOCKER: Disgraced Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo Confirms Lawfare Against Trump is Politically Motivated, Says Case Wouldn’t Be Brought if Trump Wasn’t Running for President

Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo admitted on live television that the legal cases against Donald Trump were politically motivated.

Speaking to Bill Maher, Cuomo stated that the attorney general’s case against Trump in New York would have never been brought if Trump hadn’t been running for president.

During the interview, Cuomo, along with RINO crybaby Adam Kinzinger, discussed various topics ranging from the climate crisis to Russia’s alliance with North Korea. However, it was his comments on the legal challenges faced by Trump that truly caught the viewers’ attention.

“The trial in New York, the one he [Trump] got convicted for, was the greatest fundraising bonanza ever,” Maher said, adding, “He was lagging behind Biden, and now he’s pulled quite a bit ahead.”

“That trial was the greatest reason people had to send their checks for $5, $10, $25, whatever dollars to Donald Trump. So I was always with you [Andrew Cuomo] on the one in New York, the hush money trial. I don’t think they should have brought that one,” he added.

Cuomo responded, “That case, the attorney general’s case in New York, frankly, should have never been brought. If his name was not Donald Trump and if he wasn’t running for president. I’m the former AG in New York. I’m telling you, that case would have never been brought. And that’s what is offensive to people. And it should be!”

This admission from Cuomo exposes the Democrats’ relentless pursuit of Trump as nothing more than a political witch hunt. This isn’t surprising given their history of using legal mechanisms to undermine Trump’s presidency and potential reelection.

The Democrats launched two impeachment proceedings against Trump during his presidency and initiated multiple legal challenges after he left office.

The first impeachment in 2019-2020 charged Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over allegations of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The Senate acquitted Trump of these charges.

The second impeachment in 2021 accused Trump of inciting an insurrection following the January 6th event. Despite seven Republicans joining the Democrats in voting to convict, the Senate once again acquitted Trump.

Post-presidency, legal challenges against Trump continue to mount.

Timeline of collusion:

September 9, 2022: Biden made a divisive comment about ensuring Trump does not become president again, which many interpret as a call to action against Trump’s political future. November 7, 2022: Trump teases a major announcement, hinting at his potential run in the 2024 election. November 15, 2022: Trump officially announces his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race. November 18, 2022: Key events unfold that suggest a coordinated effort to target Trump: Matthew Colangelo, Joe Biden’s third-highest-ranking DOJ official, resigns and within days, joins Bragg’s office, a move that raises numerous eyebrows regarding its propriety and timing.

On the same day, Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints Jack Smith to oversee federal cases against Trump in a move that coincides suspiciously with other developments.

Nathan Wade, linked to another prosecutor targeting Trump, spends extensive time at the White House, further implicating direct connections. December 2, 2022: Matthew Colangelo decided to join the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, starting his new position on December 5.

Last month, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also inadvertently admitted that the relentless lawfare against President Donald Trump is not about justice; they’re a strategic ploy to hamstring his 2024 presidential campaign.

“By the way, Trump’s doing it in the South Bronx not to make a point but because he’s got court. And the man practically has the legal version of an ankle bracelet around him, and he can’t leave the 5 boroughs because he always has to be in court,” she said.

“So it is truly an embarrassment to him. And I am looking forward to the response of everyday Bronxites talking about how they feel about him coming to their backyard,” AOC added.

This lawfare by Democrats, as pointed out by AOC’s own words, is aimed at limiting Trump’s mobility and, by extension, his ability to campaign freely across the country.

