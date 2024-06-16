Elon Musk Calls For Ban on Fraud Enabling Voting Machines: ‘The Risk of Being Hacked is Still Too High’

by

Elon Musk has called for the scrapping of electronic voting machines, warning they are at high risk of being hacked and manipulated by bad actors.

Posting on the X platform, Musk responded to a post from independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who himself was weighing on the recent irregularities that took place during Puerto Rico’s primary elections.

Kennedy wrote:

Puerto Rico’s primary elections just experienced hundreds of voting irregularities related to electronic voting machines, according to the Associated Press. Luckily, there was a paper trail so the problem was identified and vote tallies corrected. What happens in jurisdictions where there is no paper trail? US citizens need to know that every one of their votes were counted, and that their elections cannot be hacked. We need to return to paper ballots to avoid electronic interference with elections. My administration will require paper ballots and we will guarantee honest and fair elections.

Musk said he agreed with this sentiment.

“We should eliminate electronic voting machines,” he wrote. “The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high.”

As long reported by The Gateway Pundit, electronic voting machines are one of the many methods that Democrats and their electoral allies have used to steal elections. The most notable example of this was in 2020, when machines played an important part in swinging the election to Joe Biden.

This is not the first time that Musk, who has a following of nearly 188 million people, has warned about the risks to America’s electoral system. Last month, he reposted a video urging whistleblowers to come forward to report irregularities ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

In January, Musk also called for greater election security by calling for the mandatory use of photo identification. He described opposition to this proposal as “insane.”

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.