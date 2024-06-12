BREAKING: Puerto Rico’s Election Commission Reviews Dominion’s Contract For Nov. Election After Hundreds of Discrepancies Reported In Primary Election, Including Machines Incorrectly Counting and Reversing Totals

Puerto Rico’s elections commission has announced that is will be reviewing its contract prior to the November 2024 election with Dominion Voting Systems after finding hundreds of discrepancies while using over 6,000 Dominion Voting machines during their heated primary elections.

AP reports – The problem stemmed from a software issue that caused machines supplied by Dominion Voting Systems to incorrectly calculate vote totals, said Jessika Padilla Rivera, the commission’s interim president. While no one is contesting the results from the June 2 primary that correctly identified the winners, machine-reported vote counts were lower than the paper ones in some cases, and some machines reversed certain totals or reported zero votes for some candidates. “The concern is that we obviously have elections in November, and we must provide the (island) not only with the assurance that the machine produces a correct result but also that the result it produces is the same one that is reported,” Padilla said.

This isn’t the first time states or counties have discussed canceling their contracts with Dominion Voting Systems.

In an interview with Georgia’s SOS Brad Raffensberger, who many believe is an untrustworthy election official, 60 Minutes was asked about the reliability of the Dominion Voting machines. The 60 Minutes host cited an interview with Chris Krebs that he claimed was evidence of clean elections in Georgia because Dominion Voting machines totals can be reconciled with paper ballots.

But that’s not what University of Michigan computer scientist Alex Halderman proved in a Georgia courtroom where he showed.

Former Fox News host Lou Dobbs, who has been at the forefront of reporting on voter fraud, spoke with Amber Conner of the Gateway Pundit about what Professor Halderman did in the courtroom.

During the ongoing trial, Halderman demonstrated how a voting machine could be tampered with in mere seconds using everyday items—a Bic pen and a $10 smart card—raising questions about the reliability of the Dominion voting equipment used across the state. Haldreman’s demonstration illuminated glaring susceptibilities within Georgia’s voting infrastructure, casting shadows on the security of its election system.