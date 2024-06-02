Dramatic Increase in Turkish Illegal Aliens in San Diego Sector with Help of Smugglers on Social Media

This is Joe Biden’s America.

In fiscal year 2021, there were about 1,400 Turkish illegal aliens that were apprehended at the southern border. The next two fiscal years, 2022 and 2023, showed a dramatic increase to about 15,000 for each of those years.

Last year, the majority of them entered through the San Diego Sector, which is now the busiest entry for illegals. We can thank California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom for that.

The New York Post had obtained social media posts from the site Telegram that explain that the California border is wide open compared to Texas which has taken action to secure its own section of the southern border.

Another message showed concern that, come November, the border could be shut down following the Presidential election. The reality is that smugglers and illegals know that if Trump wins, their operations will be severely limited.

NEW: As Turkish nationals flood across the San Diego sector border illegally, @nypost has obtained Telegram messages w/ their smugglers, who say unlike TX, there is no resistance at the CA border, and they express concern about the November election. “There is no problem at the… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 2, 2024

New York Post reported:

The number of Turkish migrants crossing the southern border illegally has skyrocketed under the Biden administration, invited by smugglers who sell and organize crossings on social media boasting about how easy it is, The Post can reveal. There were roughly 1,400 Turkish migrants encountered by border agents along the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2021, which exploded to more than 15,000 each in fiscal years 2022 and 2023, according to federal data. Most of the Turkish border crossers who came last year crossed into the San Diego border region — which earlier this year became the busiest entry point in the nation for migrants entering the US illegally.

THREAD: Turkish migrants are flocking to San Diego’s border w/ the help of smugglers on social media Translated Turkish language Telegram channels I’ve reviewed provide detailed accounts of the help they receive to make their journeys to the US.https://t.co/0WduUzbLpK — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) June 2, 2024

Not only has the Biden regime failed to secure the border, they have also contradicted themselves. In March, crooked Joe Biden said he did not have the authority to take executive action.

“We need more forces on the border! I don’t have the authority to do that!” Biden shouted.

WATCH:

“Why are you waiting to take executive action on the border?” BIDEN: “We need more forces on the border! I don’t have the authority to do that!” Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to dismantle border security — and could reverse them at any time. He refuses. pic.twitter.com/1tKIgu79QR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2024

Yet last week, the Biden regime announced that they were going to take executive action at the border. They even began reaching out to border town mayors as part of their “action.”

It’s too little, too late.

Approximately 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the US under the Biden regime.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.