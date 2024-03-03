“I Don’t Have the Authority to do That!” – Joe Biden When Asked Why He’s Waiting to Take Executive Action on the Border Crisis He Created (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday evening stopped to chat with reporters posted up on the South Lawn of the White House as he prepared to depart for another weekend vacation at Camp David.

One reporter asked Joe Biden why he’s waiting to take executive action to secure the border after border funding bills have stalled in Congress.

Democrats refused to advance Speaker Mike Johnson’s border bill and Mike Johnson killed the Senate’s foreign aid bill.

Biden facilitated the unprecedented border invasion. He took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.

Since then, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and China have invaded the US.

Now he’s lying about his executive powers.

“Why are you waiting to take executive action on the border?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden absurdly claimed he has no authority to do anything to secure the border.

“We need more forces on the border! I don’t have the authority to do that!” Biden shouted.

WATCH:

“Why are you waiting to take executive action on the border?” BIDEN: “We need more forces on the border! I don’t have the authority to do that!” Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to dismantle border security — and could reverse them at any time. He refuses. pic.twitter.com/1tKIgu79QR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2024

Biden also snapped at a reporter for asking if he had lunch or dinner with his son Hunter’s business partners.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked Joe Biden if he ever had dinner with Hunter’s business partners.

Joe Biden was not happy about this.

“You didn’t have dinner or lunch [with your son’s business partners]?” Steven Nelson asked Biden.

“No!” Biden shouted.

WATCH: