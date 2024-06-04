Dr. Fauci ROASTED To His Face, ADMITS He Made Up Masking and Social Distancing | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WATCH: Triggered Democrats Send Hearing into Chaos When Marjorie Taylor Greene Refuses to Address “Mr. Fauci” as ‘Doctor’ While Ripping Him Over His Evil Experiments and Lies

ARTICLE 2: LEGEND: J6er Who was Sentenced to Three Years in Prison Steals the Show During Fauci Hearing — His Reaction to Fauci’s Alleged Threat Discussion Will Have You Rolling! (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: NFL Team Hit with Major Backlash, Leaves Fans Disgusted by ‘Pride Month’ Post – ‘This Is Embarrassing’

ARTICLE 4: BREAKING: Trump Calls on U.S. Supreme Court to Intervene After Being Convicted of a Made-Up Crime in Kangaroo Court

ARTICLE 5: JUST IN: Biden Regime Indicts Epoch Times Chief Financial Officer in Alleged $67 Million ‘Money Laundering’ Scheme

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.