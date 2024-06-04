Dr. Fauci ROASTED To His Face, ADMITS He Made Up Masking and Social Distancing | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1:   WATCH: Triggered Democrats Send Hearing into Chaos When Marjorie Taylor Greene Refuses to Address “Mr. Fauci” as ‘Doctor’ While Ripping Him Over His Evil Experiments and Lies

ARTICLE 2: LEGEND: J6er Who was Sentenced to Three Years in Prison Steals the Show During Fauci Hearing — His Reaction to Fauci’s Alleged Threat Discussion Will Have You Rolling! (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: NFL Team Hit with Major Backlash, Leaves Fans Disgusted by ‘Pride Month’ Post – ‘This Is Embarrassing’

ARTICLE 4:  BREAKING: Trump Calls on U.S. Supreme Court to Intervene After Being Convicted of a Made-Up Crime in Kangaroo Court

ARTICLE 5:  JUST IN: Biden Regime Indicts Epoch Times Chief Financial Officer in Alleged $67 Million ‘Money Laundering’ Scheme

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

