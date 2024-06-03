LEGEND: J6er Who was Sentenced to Three Years in Prison Steals the Show During Fauci Hearing — His Reaction to Fauci’s Alleged Threat Discussion Will Have You Rolling! (VIDEO)

A January 6er stole the show during Dr. Anthony Fauci’s House Select Subcommittee hearing on Monday.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was testifying about the origins of COVID, lockdown measures, and misleading medical advice.

Fauci, who has been widely criticized for his role in advocating for draconian lockdowns, unnecessary masking, social distancing mandates, and for spreading false information about the ‘Wuhan lab leak’ theory, was met with hostility from audience members.

Shouts of “Nuremberg 2.0” and “You killed my grandmother” echoed through the room as Fauci took his seat, according to Dr. Andrew Huff, a former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, an Army veteran, and the author of “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History” from Simon & Schuster.

Fauci sits down, and people in the audience are saying: “Nuremberg 2.0” “You killed my grandmother” pic.twitter.com/RdSKBuqVpL — Andrew G. Huff, PhD, MS (@AGHuff) June 3, 2024

Rep. Deborah Ann Dingell (D-MI) then asked Fauci about death threats he had allegedly received.

As serial liar Fauci began to answer, Brandon Fellows, who was convicted in August of one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanors for his role in the January 6 event, stole the spotlight.

Positioned behind Fauci and within clear view of the camera, Fellows made faces that quickly became an internet sensation.

NEW: Dr. Fauci breaks down into tears discussing personal death threats. He says, “Every time someone gets up and says, I’m responsible for the death of people throughout the world, the death threats go up.” REP DINGELL: How do you feel? FAUCI: “Terrible.” REP DINGELL: “Do… pic.twitter.com/8fnC0cer44 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) June 3, 2024

Fauci gets asked about the ongoing death threats he receives. The real star is the guy sitting behind him. Someone give that man an award pic.twitter.com/ZBBvfM6QS4 — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) June 3, 2024

The video quickly went viral, with many internet users applauding 29-year-old Fellows for his audacious trolling of Fauci during the hearing.

One user wrote, “I have no idea who this guy behind Fauci is, but he definitely deserves a beer!”

Another wrote, “He thought he was at the hunter biden crack hearing.”

A third added, “I owe this guy a beer and a handshake!”

Another speculated, “Let’s see how quickly one of the squad tries to present legislation on “face making.”

After mocking Fauci, J6 political prisoner, Brandon Fellows told Fauci that he belonged in prison and was subsequently escorted out of the congressional hearing.

J6 Political Prisoner Brandon Fellows told Dr. Fauci that he belongs in Prison! X better NOT censor this!

⁦@annvandersteel⁩ pic.twitter.com/YPvvFsg5qe — Corinne Cliford (@corinnecliford) June 3, 2024

This guy is a legend. Brandon Fellows, who has described his incarceration as ‘awesome and very fun,’ was sentenced to three years this year for his role in the events of January 6.

WUSA 9 reported:

'It's time for you to grow up!' | Judge sentences NY chimney repairman to 3 years in prison for role in Capitol riot A federal judge repeatedly admonished a New York chimney repairman for his contemptuous behavior and "utter lack of remorse" Thursday before sentencing him to just over three years in prison for obstructing the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. […] Fellows was initially granted pretrial release but had his bond revoked after multiple violations, including calling the mother of his probation officer. His defiant behavior continued following his rearrest. Fellows fired multiple attorneys and ultimately chose to represent himself – including during a disastrous bond review hearing in which he appeared to admit to illegally attempting to get judges removed from cases in D.C. and New York. In addition to his conviction at trial, Fellows was also found in criminal contempt of court for repeated outbursts, including calling the proceeding a "kangaroo court" and a "nazi court." […] At his sentencing hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden agreed. McFadden, a former deputy assistant attorney general who was nominated to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump in 2017, said in all his years in law he had never seen a defendant as contemptuous as Fellows.