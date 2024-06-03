WATCH: Triggered Democrats Send Hearing into Chaos When Marjorie Taylor Greene Refuses to Address “Mr. Fauci” as ‘Doctor’ While Ripping Him Over His Evil Experiments and Lies

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic heard testimony at 10 AM ET in the Rayburn House Office Building from “Dr.” Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and face of sinister COVID-era lockdowns and fraudulent medical guidance.

Upon arrival at the Capitol, Fauci received some much-deserved heckling from conservative journalist, lawyer, and activist Ivan Raiklin, who unloaded on him with questions on his sick record of lies as he strolled away.

Things got worse for Fauci following lackluster grilling by GOPers and slobbering statements from Democrats when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got her shot at him. The beating was so severe it sent the hearing off-kilter as Democrats and Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-KY) erupted over her being too rude and not addressing Fauci as doctor.

Greene first ripped apart Fauci for signing off evil experiments torturing innocent dogs to death in the name of science.

GREENE: As director of the NIH, you signed off on these so-called scientific experiments. And as a dog lover, I want to tell you this is disgusting and evil! And these experiments that happened to beagles were paid for by the American taxpayer. And I want you to know Americans don't pay their taxes for animals to be tortured like this. So the type of "science" that you are representing, Mr. Fauci, is abhorrent, and it needs to stop!

She continued to rip apart Fauci on his malevolent lies, this time on the NIH making a killing from Big Pharma and his hypocrisy on mandates. She even held up a photo of him not wearing a mask during the pandemic and demanded he go to prison.

JUST IN: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for the imprisonment of 'Mr.' Fauci to his face as she cites a new report where NIH scientists made over $700 million on cov*d royalties. "NIH scientists made $710 million in royalties from drug makers. A fact that's been hidden." "Is it… pic.twitter.com/cPHNDqGdr8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 3, 2024

GREENE: You also told people they had to "distance" by six feet, they needed to wear masks. Let's also talk about the "science" that you like to represent. (reads New York Post headline) "NIH scientists made $710 million in royalties from drug makers" (stop reading). A fact that's been hidden. "Is it right for scientists and doctors getting paid by the American people, government taxpayer paychecks to get patents where they're paid millions and hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty fees? Especially when the NIH and these government agencies are recommending medical suggestions and advice and making up guidelines like six-foot mandates and masking children. Do you think that's appropriate? Do the American people deserve to be abused like that? Mr. Fauci? 'cause you're not Doctor, you're Mr. Fauci." Nah, I don't need your answer. I want to talk about this right here (holds up the infamous photo of Fauci talking to friends at a Washington Nationals game without his mask on). RASKIN: Mr. Chairman, objection, Mr. Chairman, objection. WENSTRUP: Gentlelady will suspend. RASKIN: Under the rules of decorum, are we allowed to deny that a doctor is not a doctor just because we don't want him to be one? GREENE: Yes. Because that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of fact, it should be revoked and he belongs in prison!

This moment sent the hearing into total chaos. Democrats continued to melt down over Greene's "lack of decorum" before Westrup sided with them and finally forced Greene to back off.