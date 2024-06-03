BREAKING: Trump Calls on U.S. Supreme Court to Intervene After Being Convicted of a Made-Up Crime in Kangaroo Court

President Donald Trump has called upon the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene following his conviction on all counts in the politically motivated hush-money trial that concluded last week.

The timing of the sentencing hearing, conveniently scheduled just days before his renomination for the presidency at the Republican National Convention, adds another layer to the already thick fog of bias surrounding this case.

The sentencing was set for July 11—three days before the Republican convention!

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that sources within DA Bragg’s office disclosed to ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin that Bragg may recommend Trump serve a year in the notorious Rikers Island.

“I spent this morning speaking to someone from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. They’re called street fighters. He believes that they will recommend a one-year term in prison. And that is because when you spend a year in prison in New York or under, you serve in Rikers Island,” Austin said.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump lambasted the trial’s timing and the figures involved, characterizing his sentencing as orchestrated by “fascists” to undermine his influence before a major Republican gathering.

“The “Sentencing” for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, 4 days before the Republican National Convention. A Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of “I will get Trump,” reporting to an “Acting” Local Judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is HIGHLY CONFLICTED, will make a decision which will determine the future of our Nation?” Trump wrote on Sunday.

“The United States Supreme Court MUST DECIDE!” he urged.

The jury found Trump guilty on all 34 charges he faced in the trial, agreeing he had falsified business records to cover up allegations of a sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels. This verdict came despite glaring inconsistencies in testimonies by convicted perjured Michael Cohen and lack of hard evidence by the prosecution.

“Nobody even knew what the crime was until the Judge gave his Unconstitutional Instructions. A total Hoax! A case like this has NEVER been brought before. A Country in peril. Election Interference!!!” Trump wrote.

When political leanings seep into courtrooms and guide decisions that should be based solely on law and evidence, we risk compromising the very foundations of our republic.

As we wait for the Supreme Court’s intervention, it’s critical to remember that this is not just about one man, but the future of our nation and the sanctity of our legal system.