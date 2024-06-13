Corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland Issues Shameless Response After Being Held in Contempt by US House and Gets Hammered by Conservatives on Social Media

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, the United States House of Representatives voted by a slender 216-207 to hold corrupt US Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. This came after the House voted to advance the resolution this morning by a single vote.

One cowardly Republican, Rep. David Joyce of Ohio, sided with the Democrats in the vote. Now the question is whether Garland will be placed in handcuffs. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has said she may force an Inherent Contempt vote forcing the Sergeant of Arms to arrest Garland.

But Garland certainly does not seem concerned. A few hours after the vote, the Department of Injustice issued a statement from Garland, where he shamelessly blasted the vote as partisan politics and an assault on the Separation of Powers.

Garland then dared to claim that would support the Department’s mission to “defend our democracy.”

Here’s the full statement from Garland:

It is deeply disappointing that this House of Representatives has turned a serious congressional authority into a partisan weapon. Today’s vote disregards the constitutional separation of powers, the Justice Department’s need to protect its investigations, and the substantial amount of information we have provided to the Committees. I will always stand up for this Department, its employees, and its vital mission to defend our democracy.

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland regarding the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote on H. Res. 1292: https://t.co/20cJlTpVgN pic.twitter.com/XyFsJgv9qv — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 12, 2024

Peaceful J6 protesters, pro-life activists, and certainly President Trump would strongly and rightfully disagree with that garbage Garland put on paper.

Conservatives on social media hammered Garland after reading the despicable statement.

