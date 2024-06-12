BREAKING: US House Votes To Hold Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress… Will They Arrest Him? [VIDEO]

The United States House of Representatives has just voted by a razor-thin margin to hold US Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. In a 216-207 vote, with only one cowardly Republican siding with the Democrats, Barack Obama’s failed US Supreme Court candidate turned dirty Biden attorney general, Merrick Garland, has been found to be in contempt of Congress over his failure to turn over tapes of special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden.

BREAKING- House votes to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress. Vote 216-207, only one Republican voting against. — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) June 12, 2024

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) was the lone Republican who stood with Democrat lawmakers in their refusal to vote to hold AG Garland in contempt of Congress. Joyce must’ve missed the memo by Americans who are sick and tired of watching their elected leaders being falsely accused, charged, and convicted; this is especially true after President Trump’s guilty verdicts on manufactured charges in New York City. Every day, Republicans are demanding that their elected officials either step up and hold Democrats accountable for the actual crimes they commit, or they shouldn’t expect their support in the upcoming November election.

Rep. Joyce said of his vote against the Garland contempt resolution, “As a former prosecutor, I cannot in good conscience support a resolution that would further politicize our judicial system to score political points.” pic.twitter.com/Xh99IP380m — Liz Elkind (@liz_elkind) June 12, 2024

Now, one big question remains—can they arrest Merrick Garland?

Rep. Anna Paulina (R-FL), who is one of the more courageous lawmakers in DC, has, according to “Travis 4 Trump,” reportedly been circulating a letter in Congress for an inherent contempt vote against Merrick Garland, which would allow the House Sargent at arms to arrest Garland himself.

JUST IN: Rep Anna Paulina Luna is circulating a letter in Congress for an inherent contempt vote against Merrick Garland, which would allow the House Sargent at arms to arrest Garland himself. The House will be voting on their own contempt resolution, which would require the… pic.twitter.com/8Ar6Yyj6Fu — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) June 12, 2024

On May 16, two House committees voted to subpoena AG Merrick Garland for the audio recordings of Special Counsel Hur’s interview with Joe Biden. Merrick Garland, who is arguably the dirtiest AG in American history, REFUSED to comply with the subpoenas and hand over the tapes. Mr. Hur cleared Joe Biden of criminal wrongdoing in the classified documents case. He cited his memory as an excuse for the handling of the sensitive documents, characterizing the head of the Biden crime family as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

In a letter to Joe Biden, AG Garland argued that Mr Hur’s interviews with Joe Biden and his ghostwriter “fall within the scope of executive privilege,” as he claimed executive privilege.

According to The Hill– Republicans have fumed over Garland’s decision not to turn over the audio of Biden’s interview after the DOJ shared the transcript with the House Oversight and Judiciary committees.

“The president has waived any executive privilege over these audio recordings by releasing a transcript of the entire interview to the public,” House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said during a House Rules Committee meeting Tuesday.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), a former attorney, absolutely destroyed the decrepit and always nasty Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who lied to the committee about another case to justify keeping the recordings of the interview between Mr. Hur and Joe Biden hidden from the public.

HARRIET HAGEMAN DESTROYS JERRY NADLER Biden’s audio recording with Special Counsel Robert Hur should be released to the American people !! The House is scheduled to vote today on holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for withholding Biden audio What… pic.twitter.com/5jMwgMmvFn — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) June 12, 2024

A 57-page memo from the department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), obtained by The Hill, lays out the case for Garland’s refusal to turn over the audio of Biden’s conversation with special counsel Robert Hur. The GOP already has a transcript of the interview.

“For nearly seven decades and across presidential administrations of both parties, the Executive Branch has taken the position that the criminal contempt of Congress statute … does not apply to Executive Branch officials who do not comply with a congressional subpoena based on a presidential assertion of executive privilege,” according to the memo.

“Consistent with this longstanding position, no U.S. Attorney has pursued criminal contempt charges against an Executive Branch official asserting the President’s claim of executive privilege.”

Christina Laila of the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today – Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information; however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

The final vote from the House of Representatives will likely take place Wednesday evening.