JUST IN: Republicans Vote to Advance Merrick Garland Contempt Resolution

House Republicans are preparing to vote on a resolution to hold US Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena.

The House voted 208-207 to advance the measure.

Last month two GOP-led House committees passed resolutions recommending US Attorney General Merrick Garland be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over audio of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Merrick Garland has reportedly “classified at the highest level” the audio tapes of Joe Biden’s embarrassing interview with Special Counsel Hur. The tapes have been locked away in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), according to investigative journalist Paul Sperry.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer previously argued that Joe Biden cannot assert executive privilege over the audio of his interview with Robert Hur because the transcript has already been publicly released.

Chairmen Comer and Jordan previously sought Biden transcripts, notes, video and audio files of Robert Hur’s 5-hour interview over two days.

Robert Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden forgot when he was Vice President and also couldn’t remember when his son Beau died.

The final vote from the House of Representatives will likely take place Wednesday evening.