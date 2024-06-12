BREAKING: Anna Paulina Luna to Push ‘Inherent Contempt’ Vote Forcing Sgt. of Arms to Immediately Arrest AG Merrick Garland (VIDEO)

The US House voted 216 to 207 to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for failing to hand over the Robert Hur audio tape of his interview with President Joe Biden.

Only one cowardly Republican sided with Democrats, Rep. David Joyce from Ohio.

Barack Obama’s failed US Supreme Court candidate turned dirty Biden attorney general, Merrick Garland, has been found to be in contempt of Congress over his failure to turn over tapes of special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with Joe Biden.

Following the vote today FOX News reported that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) may force an Inherent Contempt vote forcing the Sergeant of Arms to arrest AG Merrick Garland.

Aishah Hasnie: Good evening to you. Well, every single Republican in the House voted yes for this contempt, except for one. Ohio congressman David Joyce, he bucked his party and voted no. What’s next? That’s what everyone’s wondering, because in terms of a contempt, it is up to the DOD EJ now to decide whether they’re going to press charges, go after their boss. It’s very unlikely that they do that. House Republicans know that, which is why congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, Florida, has vowed that she will try to to enforce a vote on an inherent contempt. This is different from what we just saw here on the House floor this evening. An inherent contempt basically means if it passes, that the House Sergeant at Arms will then be forced to go and arrest AG Merrick Garland because he is now in contempt. She can use a privileged motion to bring that to a vote in the next two legislative days, but we’ve had eyes on her right after she voted on the House floor, and she has not stayed and done that just yet. She might still be trying to gather support for that resolution. But now, a historic day, the House, first time in a long time, has voted to hold an administration official, the AG, in contempt.

