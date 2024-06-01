Alvin Bragg’s Office Accused of Leaking Trump’s Potential Sentence to ‘The View’ — Likely to Recommend a Year Behind Bars for Trump at Rikers Island (VIDEO)

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is backed by Soros, is now under fire for allegedly leaking sensitive sentencing information about former President Donald Trump to the far-left media.

In the wake of a trial widely criticized as a sham, where Trump was convicted on all 34 felony charges in a ‘hush money’ scandal, sources suggest that DA Bragg’s office may recommend Trump serve a year at the notorious Rikers Island.

Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime—a practice unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree that something bad happened.

This, of course, is completely unconstitutional. This was clearly the greatest travesty of justice in American history.

So now we have a convicted US President with 34 felony counts, and NO ONE knows what crime President Trump committed!

The sentencing was set for July 11—three days before the Republican convention!

Now, ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin, who seemed quite pleased with the developments, shared on the air that she had spoken with someone from Bragg’s office.

She described them as ‘street fighters,’ who indicated that Bragg might push for a tough one-year imprisonment, primarily to ensure Trump faces the daunting conditions of Rikers Island.

“I spent this morning speaking to someone from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. They’re called street fighters. He believes that they will recommend a one-year term in prison. And that is because when you spend a year in prison in New York or under, you serve in Rikers Island,” Austin said.

According to Hostin, this recommendation serves not just as punishment but as a stern message to society that such conduct will not be tolerated again.

“The other thing I’d like to say is the other reason that they will do this is because he has shown an utter disregard for our institutions. And prosecutors, when you are recommending a sentence, you are not just recommending a sentence so that they can be rehabilitated or so that they can be punished. You’re sending a message to the community that this is not going to happen again. This is not okay. ”

“The other thing I want to say is that there’s another thing that they will likely recommend is a six-month split, six months at Rikers, and then the rest, five years—four and a half years of probation that is under New York law,” Hostin said.

WATCH: