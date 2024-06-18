BREAKING: New York Court Denies Trump Gag Order Appeal – Trump Still Gagged After Jury Returns Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial!

A New York Appeals court on Tuesday denied Trump’s bid to appeal a gag order in Alvin Bragg’s case after a jury already returned a guilty verdict.

President Trump previously asked the Court to lift the gag order “because the trial has concluded.”

Biden’s DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo earlier this month asked Merchan to keep the gag order in place to “avoid threats to the fairness of the trial itself.”

Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to keep Trump’s gag order in place even though a jury returned a guilty verdict in the ‘hush money.’

Matthew Colangelo opposed Trump’s bid to lift the gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ case.

New York’s high court dismissed Trump’s appeal “upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved.”

CNBC reported:

New York’s highest court on Tuesday dismissed former President Donald Trump’s appeal of the gag order in his criminal hush money trial. The New York Court of Appeals in a brief decision declined to hear Trump’s bid “upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved.” The decision means Trump’s gag order, which bars him from speaking about jurors, witnesses and other parties involved in the Manhattan Supreme Court case, remains in effect. Trump’s attorneys have also asked Judge Juan Merchan to terminate the gag order.

Recall that Judge Merchan expanded his gag order against Trump to bar the former president from criticizing his family members.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. The media has infantilized 34-year-old Loren Merchan in an effort to attack Trump’s First Amendment-protected speech.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

Earlier this month President Trump called on the US Supreme Court to intervene following his conviction on all counts in the politically motivated hush-money trial that concluded.

The sentencing was set for July 11 — three days before the Republican convention!