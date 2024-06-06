500 Non-Citizens Register to Vote in Washington D.C. – Democrats Outnumber Republicans By Ratio of 10 to One!

The latest voter registration numbers among noncitizens in Washington D.C. are a stark reminder of how the Democratic Party plans to use foreigners to cement their national majority.

Last year, an Obama-appointed federal judge upheld a Washington D.C. law that allows noncitizens, including illegal aliens, to vote in local elections.

The Washington Post reports:

The voters include 310 who registered as Democrat, 169 independent, 28 Republican and 16 Statehood Green, said Sarah Graham, a spokesperson for the D.C. Board of Elections.

In this city, which has no voting representative in Congress, leaders have expanded voting rights to noncitizen residents. Noncitizens are eligible to vote if they are at least 18 years old as of Election Day, have been a D.C. resident for at least 30 days before the election, have not been deemed by a court legally incompetent to vote and are not claiming the right to vote in any state, territory or country.

There has been opposition, with critics arguing that the right to vote should be reserved for American citizens. The U.S. House advanced a bill last month to block noncitizen voting in D.C., though it’s unlikely this bill would move forward in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Workers for the D.C. Board of Elections have also been fielding angry messages from callers opposed to noncitizen voting, said Monica Evans, the office’s executive director.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, the city’s Democratic authorities are also handing out documents to illegal aliens and noncitizens explaining how they can register to vote and secure their left-wing supermajority.

As well as voting, noncitizens in D.C. are also permitted to work as police officers. The change in policy was reportedly implemented after the city realized that it was struggling to recruit and retain police officers. Successful applicants are also eligible for a massive $25,000 signing bonus to help accelerate the recruitment drive.

