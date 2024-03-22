Dirty Obama Judge Amy Berman Jackson Upholds DC Law That Allows Non-Citizens – AND ILLEGAL ALIENS – to Vote in Municipal Elections

A federal judge on Friday upheld a Washington DC law that allows noncitizens – including illegal aliens – to vote in municipal elections.

US District Judge for the District of Columbia Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee tossed a lawsuit filed by a conservative group challenging the Local Resident Voting Rights Act, passed by the DC Council in October 2022.

The law not only allows non-citizens and illegals to vote, it also permits noncitizens to run for office!

Judge Jackson said the lawsuit failed to demonstrate how the plaintiffs are harmed by illegals voting or running for office.

Fox News reported: