New Documents Reveal Training Materials Explaining to Noncitizens and Illegal Aliens How They Can Register to Vote in DC Elections

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained documents explaining to noncitizens and illegal aliens how they can register to vote in local DC elections.

A federal judge last year upheld a Washington DC law that allows noncitizens – including illegal aliens – to vote in municipal elections.

US District Judge for the District of Columbia Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee tossed a lawsuit filed by a conservative group challenging the Local Resident Voting Rights Act, passed by the DC Council in October 2022.

The law not only allows non-citizens and illegals to vote, it also permits noncitizens to run for office!

Judge Jackson said the lawsuit failed to demonstrate how the plaintiffs are harmed by illegals voting or running for office.

Excerpt from Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 13-pages of records in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the District of Columbia, explaining to illegal aliens and other noncitizens how they can register to vote in local elections. The PowerPoint presentation explains: Non-US citizen residents of the District of Columbia can vote in local elections under the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022. Non-US citizen residents can vote in District elections for the offices of Mayor, Attorney General, Chairman or member(s) of the DC Council, member(s) of the State [sic] Board of Education, or Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner(s) Non-US citizen residents cannot vote for Federal Offices To register to vote in the District of Columbia as a non-citizen, you must: Be at least 17 years old and 18 years old by the next General Election; Maintain residency in the District of Columbia for at least 30 days prior to the election in which you intend to vote; Not claim voting residence or the right to vote in any state, territory, or country; Not been found by a court to be legally incompetent to vote. ** You must provide proof of your address in the District of Columbia at an Early Vote Center prior to Election Day or at the polling place assigned to your address on Election Day.

“Illegal aliens and noncitizens should not vote in any elections,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “That Congress allows the votes of citizens to be legally stolen by illegal aliens in our nation’s capital is inexcusable.”