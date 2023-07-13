In D.C. Non-Citizens Can Now Work as Police Officers

While current federal law prohibits non-U.S. citizens from working in law enforcement, Washington D.C. has joined the push to allow non-citizen green card holders to work as police officers.

The National Pulse reports:

Immigrants without U.S. citizenship will soon be able to get badges and guns, and authorized to arrest Americans in the nation’s capital, as the city’s Police Department (DC MPD) struggles to recruit and retain police officers. New hires, including non-citizen green card holders, will even be offered up to $25,000 in signing bonuses. “As an agency, we truly believe that a workforce that represents our community brings a variety of ideas, experiences, and perspectives. Together, this blend drives innovation and growth,” said Ashan Benedict, Interim Chief of Police, whose own parents are Sri Lankan immigrants.

Benedict continued, “This step marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we look forward to welcoming a more diverse pool of applicants.”

In June, The Gateway Pundit reported the Illinois House and Senate passed Bill 3751 allowing some work-eligible non US citizens to serve in law enforcement in the state.

The bill states, “Reinserts the provisions of the engrossed bill and adds that an individual against whom immigration action has been deferred by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) process is allowed to apply for the position of police officer, deputy sheriff, or special policeman, subject to specified requirements. Effective January 1, 2024.”

Green card holders are now eligible to work as D.C. police officers. https://t.co/xdtMebfsyO — WTOP (@WTOP) July 6, 2023

The original press release announcing the change is no longer available, but screenshots of the release can be seen below.